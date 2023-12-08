First-ever CRISPR gene-editing drug, made by 2 Boston companies, approved in US

In a first for the Nobel Prize-winning gene-editing technology, a CRISPR-based drug has been approved in the U.S.
The Food and Drug Administration gave the green light Friday to exa-cel, a drug made by two Boston-based companies, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics Inc. It will be marketed under the name Casgevy.
