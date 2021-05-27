First impressions of Mac Jones, other QBs at Patriots OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' on-field preparation for the 2021 NFL season officially has begun.

While the Patriots kicked off organized team activities Monday on their practice fields outside Gillette Stadium, Thursday was the first session open to the media.

Our Patriots Insiders Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran were both on the scene in Foxboro to get their first look at rookie quarterback Mac Jones in a Patriots uniform and observe the team in action.

Perry and Curran shared their biggest takeaways from the session on Twitter. But first, here are a couple visuals of Jones and the quarterbacks at work:

Quarterbacks getting loose early in the session. Newton, Stidham, Hoyer, Jones. pic.twitter.com/cVtZ4cRx22 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 27, 2021

Here's our first look at Mac Jones on the practice field at Patriots OTA's pic.twitter.com/xYIoZ2gKX8 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) May 27, 2021

Let's get into some insights and observations from Thursday's practice.

Attendance

The Patriots didn't have their full roster in the house. Here's who wasn't on the field Thursday, per Perry:

First Patriots practice open to the media... in the books.



No Hightower, Gilmore, McCourty, White, Guy, J. Smith, Wynn, T. Brown, Van Noy, Winovich, Michel, JC Jackson, Phillips, Judon, Folk, Barmore, Stevenson, Nixon, Cowart, Bolden, Langi. pic.twitter.com/4hQTu1gVZx — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 27, 2021

How Patriots quarterbacks fared in team drills

Perry has the breakdown on the performances of Jones, Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham in 7-on-7 and "bucket" drills:

Cam Newton was first up in drills and the lone 7-on-7 period. Mac Jones went second in 7-on-7s. When the four quarterbacks split up for drills at one point, Newton and Jones stuck together and Josh McDaniels stuck with them. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 27, 2021

7-on-7 work...



Newton: 4-for-4, nice diving grab by LaCosse on one



Jones: 2-for-3, Wilkerson dropped one when Jones pump faked and put it on his target over the middle



Stidham: 2-for-3, missed Jak Johnson wide



Hoyer: 2-for-2, completed an underthrown bomb to Agholor — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 27, 2021

Could see Newton working on *not* tilting his shoulders before releasing early on. Shot one high, one low in drills. Two on-target check-downs in 7v7s. One well-placed out complete to Agholor in 7v7s. LaCosse bailed him out with diving catch on a quick out in the same period. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 27, 2021

Patriots QBs did some bucket drill today. Stidham and Jones threw the best-looking deep balls.



McDaniels also had QBs do a who-can-hit-the-target-quicker drill. From "hut" to the receiver's hands, who wins? Hoyer beat Jones 2x. Stidham and Cam won one each. Hoyer and Cam tied. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 27, 2021

Patriots quarterback observations

Perry and Curran share their analysis of how Jones and Newton looked overall:

Mac Jones, to me, was as advertised. Consistently accurate, putting the football on people’s faces. Threw with anticipation. Moments where he had the football on targets as soon as they came out of their breaks. Caught Matt LaCosse by surprise with one up the seam. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 27, 2021

Know folks are interested, but hard to ID much in the way of mechanical changes from Newton. Not a QB coach or kinesthesiologist. Throwing motion looks similar to what we saw last year. Not many opportunities for him to open up and rip it today so we’ll see as OTAs roll on. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 27, 2021

Accuracy on uncontested throws - which is all we were seizing today - is as advertised. Arm isn’t really live. These are just observations relative to how far he may need to go. Fortunately, except for height, the other things he can improve. https://t.co/3mx5X5LnTk — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) May 27, 2021

Other takeaways

Two more nuggets from Perry on pass-catchers and attendance from the higher-ups:

Best catches today:



* Agholor’s deep-ball adjustment that led to a long completion from Hoyer with Joejuan Williams in coverage.



* LaCosse’s diving grab on a throw from Newton.



* Lunging catches up the seam (on air) from both Bourne and Meyers. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 27, 2021

Every corner of the organization represented out there today, seemingly.



Robert Kraft, recently retired Ernie Adams, Matt Patricia, Dave Ziegler among those in attendance. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 27, 2021

The Patriots' next open OTA session is Tuesday, June 1, so stay tuned for more insights as the offseason action picks up.