First impressions of Mac Jones, other QBs at Patriots OTAs
The New England Patriots' on-field preparation for the 2021 NFL season officially has begun.
While the Patriots kicked off organized team activities Monday on their practice fields outside Gillette Stadium, Thursday was the first session open to the media.
Our Patriots Insiders Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran were both on the scene in Foxboro to get their first look at rookie quarterback Mac Jones in a Patriots uniform and observe the team in action.
Perry: Belichick's take on Mac Jones as QB competition begins
Perry and Curran shared their biggest takeaways from the session on Twitter. But first, here are a couple visuals of Jones and the quarterbacks at work:
Let's get into some insights and observations from Thursday's practice.
Attendance
The Patriots didn't have their full roster in the house. Here's who wasn't on the field Thursday, per Perry:
How Patriots quarterbacks fared in team drills
Perry has the breakdown on the performances of Jones, Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham in 7-on-7 and "bucket" drills:
Patriots quarterback observations
Perry and Curran share their analysis of how Jones and Newton looked overall:
Other takeaways
Two more nuggets from Perry on pass-catchers and attendance from the higher-ups:
The Patriots' next open OTA session is Tuesday, June 1, so stay tuned for more insights as the offseason action picks up.