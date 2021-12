First Lady Jill Biden will be coming back to Connecticut this week. She will be here on Thursday.

Biden will join Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and her office said she will go to Groton and visit with U.S. Navy families of the USS Delaware, the submarine for which the First Lady serves as the sponsor.

First Lady Jill Biden accompanied United States Secretary of Education Secretary Miguel to Connecticut on Wednesday and had some words for Connecticut teachers.

In March, Biden came to Connecticut with U.S. Education Secretary, Miguel Cardona, a Meriden native.

Students at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Meriden are getting a special visit today from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and the new Education Secretary, Meriden-native Miguel Cardona.