First Lady Jill Biden to Visit Connecticut Wednesday

First Lady Jill Biden will visit Connecticut Wednesday to kick off a tour to promote programs to help students learn this summer through funds from President Biden's American Rescue Plan.

She will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Education and Meriden native Miguel Cardona.

The two are scheduled to arrive at Tweed-New Haven Airport at 12:30 p.m.

They will visit a Horizons National summer learning program at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven. The Horizons National program is a nonprofit operating in 20 states and serves elementary students from public schools.

Some states, including Connecticut, are using funds from the American Rescue Plan to support programs to address student learning loss during the pandemic and mental health needs.

The First Lady and Secretary Cardona will continue their national tour in Michigan and Georgia as well.