First Lady, U.S. Education Secretary Visiting Conn. Today

First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona are visiting Connecticut on Wednesday.

They are visiting the state to kick off a tour to promote programs that help students learn this summer through funds from President Biden's American Rescue Plan.

Dr. Biden and Dr. Cardona will kick things off in New Haven at Albertus Magnus College. Starting in the afternoon, there will be a range of events on their plates including activities that will highlight the English language, arts, swimming, social-emotional learning and STEM.

The goal of the tour is to highlight summer learning programs and the impact they bring to students especially with pandemic recovery.

Horizons, an organization that provides summer learning programs to children from historically marginalized communities said they couldn't be more thrilled and thankful for the resources and visit.

"Just a great way to highlight the effects of this American Rescue Plan funding. Without it, we would not have been able to serve these 46 kids in New Haven and several many other youth across the country. So that's the excitement for us is to be able to share that. And to show the Secretary and the First Lady how important this funding has been to organizations like ours," said CEO of Horizons National Lorna Smith.

Horizons has 74 sites across 20 states. Dr. Biden and Dr. Cardona are set to visit at least two of the sites in Detroit and also in Athens, Georgia.