First Look at Amazon's Newest Building in Boston's Seaport

The team developing the newest Seaport office for web and e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. pitched the building’s design to the city’s volunteer architectural commission this week. It got rave reviews.

WS Development’s Yanni Tsipis and Michael Sørenson from Copenhagen-based architecture firm Henning Larsen presented a 17-story office at 1 Boston Wharf Road, where Amazon has committed to lease 630,000 square feet of office space, to the Boston Civic Design Commission Tuesday evening.

Sørenson, a partner with Henning Larsen and design director of the firm’s New York office, said the building’s location on the edge of the historic Fort Point neighborhood and newly developed Seaport District is an important transition point.

“It has to support a new urban heart that’s going to be in the middle of this development,” Sørenson said. “That has been our starting point and our commitment to the project.”

