First Look at Celtics' Jayson Tatum in New Team USA Uniform

First look at Jayson Tatum in new Team USA uniform originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics fans never want to see Jayson Tatum take the court in a different uniform, but they'll make an exception this summer.

Tatum is in the midst of preparing for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with the United States men's Basketball team. On Thursday, the star forward provided a glimpse at how he'll look in Team USA's fresh new threads.

Check out the first look at Tatum in Team USA's Tokyo Olympics jersey below:

Look good, play good.

Tatum is among a number of NBA superstars on this summer's Team USA roster, including the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, and Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal. His new Celtics head coach, Ime Udoka, will serve as an assistant for Gregg Popovich.

Team USA started their 12-day training camp in Las Vegas on Tuesday. They'll begin play in Tokyo on July 25 vs. France, followed by Iran on July 28 and the Czech Republic on July 31.

Tatum will wear No. 10 as his jersey number to honor the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.