First Republic's Demise Heaps More Trouble Onto Boston Real Estate

By Greg Ryan

First Republic Bank’s demise creates more uncertainty for a local real estate industry that already faces high interest rates and a stormy economic outlook, especially at the higher end of the residential real estate market, where the bank built a stellar reputation for customer service.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. swooped in over the weekend to buy the troubled lender, which was headquartered in California but for years has been one of the largest deposit holders in Massachusetts.

