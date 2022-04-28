Bridgeport

First Responders Held Parade to Support 6-Year-Old Burn Victim in Connecticut

Photo of 6-year-old Dominick Krankall
Kayla Deegan

First responders came together Thursday morning to support a 6-year-old boy who suffered serious burn injuries in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport firefighters, police, the mayor, and others held a parade outside Bridgeport Hospital for Dominick Krankall.

He waved from his hospital room as people gathered outside and police and fire vehicles drove around a circle in front of the hospital with sirens on.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dominick suffered second-and third-degree burns to his face and legs on Sunday and his family told NBC New York they believe the incident may have been intentional.

Dominick was rushed to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Magna Dias, chair of pediatrics at the hospital, said he is expected to make a full recovery.

U.S. & World

Moderna 4 hours ago

Moderna Asks FDA to Approve Its COVID-19 Shot for Kids Under 6

Russia Feb 22

Updates: Russia Offensive in East Gathering Momentum; UN Chief Visits Ukraine

She said his spirits are high and Dominick is a "tough little young man."

Police are investigating the cause of Dominick’s injuries and police said they are investigating reports of children seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire.

Dominick’s family is looking to raise money to help pay for the hospital expenses and find somewhere else safer to live.

A news release from Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Gamin’s office said the parade this morning was to raise Dominick’s spirits.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us