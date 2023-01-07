First Snow of 2023 Comes to a Close

The first snow of the year, and second of the season, has left New England.

The event performed as expected and advertised. Snow totals weren’t outstanding, but brought a good base of snow for Wachusett Mountain. With temperatures dropping to below freezing tonight, road conditions will be tough in spots, especially where not treated.

Tomorrow and Sunday are fairly quiet: a disturbance aloft tomorrow will fill the sky with lots of bubbling clouds after limited morning sunshine, and from those clouds a few flurries and sprinkles may fall in the afternoon, with scattered snow showers in the mountains.

Sunday brings lots of sun, but a cool day with highs in the 30s, though neither weekend day features a lot of wind, with a northerly and northwest breeze at about 5-15 mph both days.

Our First Alert team has been watching three disturbances in the 10-day forecast next week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday night to Saturday.

The first two should be relatively quick-moving, meaning snow/rain showers, at worst, would be the impact, with a potential one or both actually slide south of us entirely. Friday night to Saturday’s disturbance looks stronger and holds more potential to become a developing storm of more significant snow and/or rain – probably both, depending on your location and storm track.

Regardless, next week finally starts to feel and look more like January, even if it ends up a few degrees above normal for temperature. Mid-month, long range guidance suggests our warm pattern returns with above normal temperatures. While not extreme warmth, the trend warmer doesn’t bode well for snow lovers.