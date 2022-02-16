Fitchburg

Fitchburg Police Officer Struck by Vehicle

The extent of the officer's injuries was not immediately known

By Marc Fortier

A police officer was injured Wednesday when they were struck by a vehicle in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Officials said a Fitchburg officer who is part of a state police task force was injured after being struck by a vehicle while trying to attempt a suspect on Mechanic Street.

The extent of the officer's injuries is not yet known.

State police said they are searching for the suspect with help from troopers on the ground, K-9 units and the Air Wing.

No further information was immediately available.

