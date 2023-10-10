Five $50,000 Powerball winners in Mass. — but still no jackpot prize

Once again no one won the Powerball jackpot drawn Monday night, meaning the prize has now risen to an estimated $1.73 billion. But five Massachusetts residents did win $50,000 prizes.

The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased ad the Black Duck Market & Deli in Newburyport, Berkley Farms Liquors in Berkley, Save More Gas & Convenience in Raynham, 7-Eleven in Charlestown and North River Beverage in Marshfield.

The winning numbers were 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and a red Powerball of 14. The Power Play was 3x.

There has been no winner for 35 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022. The largest jackpot ever was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday night.

The $1.73 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing would be an estimated $756.6 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.