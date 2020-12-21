Five Bold Celtics Predictions for 2020-21 NBA Season

Forsberg: Making 5 bold predictions for C's season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics tip off their 2020-21 season on Wednesday night and, based on preseason returns, it might be a bold declaration to simply suggest this team will make the playoffs.

And while a brief two-game exhibition slate put a floodlight on some of Boston’s concerns, especially with early health woes, we suspect the outlook will get a bit rosier as the Celtics lean heavier on their core in the regular season.

But there are most definitely going to be some bumps in the road early on. That’s not a very spicy prediction. But here’s five forecasts that are a bit more audacious.