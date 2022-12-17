Five Displaced in Westborough Fire

Five people were displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Westborough Fire Department say they responded to a report of a fire at 1:23 a.m. at 11 Chauncey Circle.

According to authorities, residents were awakened by smoke detectors and had evacuated.The fire was under control by about 2:10 a.m.

The house had over $150,000 in damages, according to authorities.

The fire department said an investigation determined that the cause of the fire was a faulty fireplace.

A fire in the early morning hours can be especially dangerous. In this case working smoke detectors gave residents critical seconds to leave the house, and prevented what could have been severe injury or even a tragedy,” Chief Patrick Purcell said.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing