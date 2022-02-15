Five New Restaurants to Open at Assembly Row in Somerville

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]
It looks like several more dining spots will be coming to a growing development in Somerville.
Eater Boston is reporting that Assembly Row will see the opening of at least five more food and beverage places, including An Nam, a Vietnamese eatery with a location in Marlborough; Civility Social House, a small-plates restaurant and bar from Legendary Restaurant Group (Papagayo, Sip Wine Bar); Tatte Bakery & Cafe, a rapidly-growing local chain; Ten One Tea House, a Taiwanese tea shop with locations in Boston's Back Bay and in Providence, RI; and Tribos Peri Peri, a New Jersey-based chain of restaurants with Portuguese influences.
As mentioned earlier, a few other food options are on their way to Assembly Row as well, including Salt & Stone and an outlet of Union Square Donuts.
