Five teenagers arrested after police pursuit in Medford, MA

Five teenagers were arrested after a reported shoplifting incident and police pursuit in Medford, Massachusetts on Thursday.

Medford Police say they responded to a report of shoplifting at DICK’s Sporting Goods located at 3850 Mystic Valley Parkway at around 11 a.m.

Authorities say a store employee provided information about the car and it was confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen from Belmont earlier.

Police say they found and followed the vehicle at high speed onto Commercial Street and then onto Route 16 westbound to Winthrop Street to High Street until it reached Alto Drive and the vehicle crashed through the fence of a home.

Two teens were initially detained while three others fled, but they were found and arrested shortly after, according to authorities.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

The charges against the teens are still pending at this time.