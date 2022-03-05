Fl. Man Wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child From 2012 Arrested in Conn.

U.S. Marshals from Connecticut, deputies from the Florida Sheriff's office in Marion County and Connecticut State Police from Troop L have arrested a Florida man in Connecticut in connection to the sexual assault of a child from 10 years ago.

According U.S. Marshals, 37-year-old Benjamin Quinn was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force in Bethlehem, Connecticut, on Saturday.

On March 21, 2012, an arrest warrant was signed for Quinn charging him with two counts of sexual battery of a person under 12. After the search warrant was issued, authorities said Quinn fled the state of Florida and was not able to be found by police.

In 2021, U.S. Marshals and the Marion County Sheriff's Department in Florida said they conducted a lengthy fugitive investigation and tracked Quinn to Bethlehem, Connecticut. He was living and working on a farm under the alias Michael Waters, U.S. Marshals said.

According to U.S. Marshals, Quinn is being charged as a fugitive from justice in Connecticut, pending extradition to Florida.