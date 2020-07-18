Flags in Conn. to Be Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of U.S. Rep. John Lewis

U.S. and state flags in Connecticut are being lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Representative John Lewis, who died on Friday night.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said the flags will be at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on the date of interment, which has not been determined yet.

“On behalf of the State of Connecticut, I thank Congressman Lewis for the decades of service he gave to our nation, and the impact he made throughout the entire country in the ongoing effort to bring positive change in the face of injustice," Lamont said.

"He leaves behind a legacy that will forever inspire us in immeasurable ways. He is an icon and a hero, and his passing is a terrible loss for our country," Lamont added.

The U.S. congressman died Friday, a source has told NBC News.

Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, died at the age of 80.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Lewis’ passing late Friday night, calling him “one of the greatest heroes of American history.”

“All of us were humbled to call Congressman Lewis a colleague, and are heartbroken by his passing,” Pelosi said. “May his memory be an inspiration that moves us all to, in the face of injustice, make ‘good trouble, necessary trouble.’”

Several local lawmakers are remembering Lewis including U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, Rep. Jahana Hayes and Rep. Rosa DeLauro.

"We have lost a towering leader—a teacher & preacher of giant conscience, courage, & caring. Exactly, when we need him most—we must seek to emulate his good trouble & beloved community," Blumenthal said in a tweet.

Never ever forget going on a civil rights pilgrimage with John Lewis in 2014, as he visited the home of his friend Medgar Evers for the first time since his murder. Tears rolled down John’s face when he saw the driveway still stained w Evers’ blood. pic.twitter.com/C0rmpv2x6N — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 18, 2020

"Thank you for all the good trouble you have caused. You will be missed. Rest well my good friend~we will take it from here," Hayes posted on Twitter.