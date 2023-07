The MBTA announced that flash flooding has caused temporary delays in the Green Line on Saturday afternoon.

The MBTA said through social media that the C branch, between Cleveland Circle and Coolidge Corner is experiencing delays of about 15 minutes.

Green Line C branch Update: Service between Cleveland Circle and Coolidge Corner has resumed with delays of about 15 minutes after earlier flash flooding had receded near Brandon Hall. https://t.co/prsri06pLR — MBTA (@MBTA) July 29, 2023

A flash flood warning in the Boston area has been issued until 3 p.m.