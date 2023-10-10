Flight from war-torn Tel Aviv arrives at Logan on Tuesday morning

A full flight from war-torn Tel Aviv touched down at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday morning.

The flight arrived around 6 a.m., as Tuesday marks Day 4 of the war that broke out in the region over the weekend. And it comes at a time when many airlines are canceling flights to and from Israel, so you can imagine the expected emotion from the travelers once they land.

The war so far has claimed well over 1,500 lives on both sides.

That includes 11 Americans, but President Joe Biden said that might not be the final count. On Monday, he said "it is likely" that some U.S. residents are among the hundreds kidnapped by Hamas, the political party that launched an invasion into Israel on Saturday, setting off this conflict.

Those actions resulted in demonstrations all over the U.S. on Monday, including here in Massachusetts.

Hamas' weekend attack and Israel's response have left more than 1,000 dead so far.

A pro-Israel rally was held on Boston Common at noon on Monday, and a pro-Palestinian rally was held in Cambridge on Monday afternoon.

We caught up with a few people on both sides.

"Israel is the smallest country. Everybody knows someone who is fighting, who is going to fight or died. It's just a question of time before it gets to your door," said Rachel Chafetz, of Newton, who grew up in Israel.

"The ongoing occupation of those lands is bound to result in a form of resistance, and those who rebel against oppression cannot be blamed for rebelling against that oppresion," said Jeff Rosenberg, who was at the rally in support of the Palestinians.

President Biden is set to address the nation on this conflict at 1 p.m. Tuesday, providing updates on the number of Americans killed or being held hostage. No American troops are on the ground at the moment, but the first round of military aid is now making its way to Israel.