Flooding closes several roads in Connecticut

The heavy rain is causing flooding in some cities and towns in Connecticut on Sunday. The flooding is creating dangerous driving conditions and multiple roads are closed.

Officials said these roads are closed:

Bethel

Route 6 between I-84 and Old Hawleyville Road

Danbury

Main Street at Wooster Street

Osborne Street at Fifth Street

Shelter Rock Road

West Street

White Street

Multiple buildings in Danbury have also been evacuated due to what city officials said was a "mudslide situation" and because of flooding.

Roxbury

Baker Road

Southbury

Luna Trail from 215 to Georges Hill

Main Street North at Main Street South

Route 6/67 at Main Street South

Route 172 at Spruce Brook Road

Route 172 at Winmar Drive

Spruce Brook Road at New Road

Woodbury

Quassapaug Road

Route 317

Route 6 at Woodbury Plaza

Transylvania Road

Emergency officials remind you not to drive through flooded roadways.

There's no estimate for when these roads will reopen.