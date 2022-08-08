Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea Announces Closing Date

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A restaurant and bar known for its steak tips and ribs will be closing its original location next month.

According to a tweet from the place, Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea is planning to close on Sept. 9, with the post referring customers to their new location in Wakefield and their upcoming restaurant in Malden.

As reported here over the past couple of weeks, owner John Floramo has taken over the kitchen of the Dockside Restaurant space on Main Street in Wakefield and is in the process of changing the name of the restaurant to Floramo's, while another location of Floramo's Restaurant is taking over the former House of Smoke/Dockside Restaurant space on Route 60 in Malden.

A message sent to us from Floramo's last week hints that they could possibly open back up in Chelsea at some point, saying that "The land and building in Chelsea was sold voluntarily with a potential to return once construction is complete." (A research and lab building is being planned for the Everett Avenue space.)

The address for Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea is 213 Everett Avenue, Chelsea, MA, 02150. Its website is at http://floramos.net/

