Florida

Florida Bear Stuck for Weeks With Plastic Jar on Head Finally Freed

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After weeks of searching for a bear seen stuck with a plastic jar on her head, wildlife officials in Florida were finally able to locate and free her with the help of a tranquilizer dart.

NBC2 News reports the 250-pound bear was first seen weeks ago but Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials were only able to better pinpoint the bear's location after she recently appeared on a Collier County resident's surveillance camera.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

FWC officials suspect the plastic jar came from an automatic pet feeder.

Read the full story at NBC-2.com

This article tagged under:

Floridabear
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us