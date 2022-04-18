mask mandates

Florida Judge Voids US Mask Mandate for Planes, Other Travel

The mask mandate was recently extended by President Joe Biden's administration until May 3

By Curt Anderson

TSA to Double Minimum Fines for Air Travelers Who Refuse to Wear Masks to $500
Paul Bersebach | MediaNews Group | Getty Images

A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

The mask mandate was recently extended by President Joe Biden's administration until May 3.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

mask mandatescoronavirus
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us