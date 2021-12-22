Pinellas County

Fla. Man Tells Police Drugs Found Wrapped Around Penis Aren't His

Authorities say they found a gun under the passenger’s seat while searching the car and discovered the drugs while searching the passenger

Florida authorities said they found cocaine and methamphetamine wrapped around a man's penis during a traffic stop, but the man denied the drugs were his.

Pinellas County sheriff's deputies said they stopped a vehicle driving without its lights on at 4 a.m. last Saturday. WFLA-TV reports the driver was arrested on charges of DUI and marijuana possession.

Authorities said they found a gun under the passenger’s seat while searching the car and discovered the bags of cocaine and methamphetamine while searching the 34-year-old passenger.

The man said the drugs were not his, but didn't say who the drugs belonged to, according to the arrest report.

The passenger was arrested on four felony charges including possession of cocaine, meth, ammunition and a firearm.  

