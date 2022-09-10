Florida Woman Arrested for Allegedly ‘Twerking on' Teen at Christian School Prom

A Florida woman was arrested on allegations that include lewd conduct with a student after a teenager alleged she rubbed against him at his prom when she was a teacher.

Julie Kinsey Hoover was jailed based on an arrest warrant that alleges she was an authority figure who solicited or engaged in lewd conduct with a student and contributed to the delinquency of a minor who attended a private school in Perry, where she was employed, authorities said.

Jail records indicate Hoover was booked and released Tuesday. Her case included zero bond, according to those records.

News reports, including one published by NBC affiliate WFLA of Tampa, state that Hoover is 39. She did not immediately respond to requests for comment made by phone and direct message.

Hoover was arrested Tuesday after an investigator spoke to an 18-year-old who said the suspect encouraged him to drink alcohol and rubbed her body against him lasciviously when he was a 17-year-old at the Point of Grace Christian school's prom April 8, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

