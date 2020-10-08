Flour Bakery + Cafe Opens New Location in Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular local group of bakery-cafes has just opened a brand new location in Boston.

According to an Instagram post, Flour Bakery + Cafe is now open on Cambridge Street in the Charles River Plaza (where Beacon Hill and the West End meet), with this outlet being its ninth location. The post indicates that the new spot offers salads, sandwiches, baked goods, pastries, coffee, and more, and it is featuring seasonal items from a fall menu.

Other locations of Flour--which is run by Joanne Chang--can be found in the South End, Seaport District, Fort Point, the Back Bay (2), Cambridge's Harvard Square, Central Square, and Cambridgeport.

The address for the new location of Flour is 209 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA, 02114. The website for all locations is at https://flourbakery.com/

