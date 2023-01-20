Fluffy Egg Custard Breakfast Sandwich Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
10 eggs
1 cup whole milk
1 tsp mushroom umami powder or chicken bouillon
⅓ cup scallions, thinly sliced
Brioche Buns
½ cup mayonnaise
2 TBS +/- your favorite hot sauce, Melinda’s is delicious
Sliced cheese, American, or cheddar is nice
Baby arugula or watercress for serving
PREPARATION:
For the egg custard:
- Preheat the oven to 375*. Line a nonstick 8x8” baker with parchment paper and spray with nonstick spray. Place the 8x8” baker inside a larger baker (9x13”).
- In a large bowl, combine eggs, milk, and mushroom umami or bouillon. Vigorously whisk until the mixture runs loose like water through the whisk. An emulsion hand blender can also be helpful.
- Transfer the egg mixture into the 8x8” baker passing through a fine mesh colander to collect any small egg clumps that haven’t been whisked out.
- Top the egg mixture with scallion.
- To create a bain-marie, carefully pour warm water into the larger baker so it reaches halfway up the outside of the 8x8” baker.
- Carefully place in the oven and “cap” the bain-marie with a large baking sheet or cover in foil so the steam cannot escape.
- Bake for about 40 minutes. The center should be a little jiggly but not gooey.
- Remove the custard from the baking dish on the parchment paper and place it on a cutting board. Cut into the desired size and place cheese on top to melt while the eggs are still warm.
To serve:
Toast bun.
- In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise and hot sauce. Smear the bun generously with the spicy anise and top with egg, cheese and greens. Enjoy warm.