Watch: LA Driver Crashes Flying Tesla in ‘Wild' Stunt Attempt

Los Angeles police offered a $1,000 reward as they searched for the driver a rented Tesla who tried to pull off a dangerous stunt early Sunday in Echo Park but crashed into two parked cars.

The incident happened shortly after midnight near Baxter and Alvarado streets, the LAPD reported. Several people recorded the stunt on camera.

Video shows the Tesla Model S soaring over the crest of the steep hill before nose-diving and crashing into parked cars and trash bins.

The LAPD is searching for the driver in a dangerous Tesla stunt that crashed into two parked cars. Darsha Philips reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on March 20, 2022.

"That was wild to watch. Too much, too much, way too much," Sandy Hawkins, a witness, said.

"A lot of stunts and tricks. YouTube is the source of it all," said Jordan Hooks, the owner of a Subaru that was one of the vehicles hit.

He says the driver likely did this for likes, follows and one minute of YouTube fame.

"With this there was no accountability we are just going to do this we are not going to talk to any of the neighbors damage a bunch of stuff and just take off," Hooks said.

The rented Tesla was then abandoned and the driver fled the scene.

Baxter Street is known as the steepest hill in Los Angeles and has attracted lots of people doing stunts looking for internet fame.

There was no immediate description of the driver who will likely face hit-and-run charges, the station reported.

The LAPD initially asked for assistance in attempting to identify the driver of the rented Tesla, who left the scene in a different car. However, the video and plea for assistance generated so many responses that the LAPD has since requested that people stop reaching out with tips.

"We have reached out to [the possible driver] on his social media account," the LAPD said in a statement on Twitter. "We are asking any witnesses to also come forward."