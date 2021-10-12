Massachusetts

Fogo De Chao Churrascaria Opens in Burlington

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Fogo de Chao
Getty Images

This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.

A chain of high-end Brazilian steakhouses with one location in Boston has opened a location in the suburbs.

According to a press release, Fogo de Chao Churrascaria is now open in Burlington, moving into a space within the newly expanded/redeveloped Burlington Mall. The new outlet joins another location in Copley Square and offers a variety of roasted meats along with shareable plates, seafood, South American wines, cocktails, and more, with the press release saying that the restaurant includes a dining room with a churrasco bar along with fireplace seating and two outdoor patios.

The website for Fogo de Chao, which first started out in Brazil approximately 40 years ago, can be found at https://fogodechao.com/

[Earlier Article]
Fogo de Chao Churrascaria Plans to Open at the Burlington Mall

