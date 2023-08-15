Following lab sale, Tufts Medicine to cut nearly 600 jobs

Following the sale of its outreach laboratory business to a North Carolina–based lab provider earlier this month, Tufts Medicine plans to lay off nearly 600 employees, with the expectation that the staff receive comparable offers from their new employer, according to the local health system.

Tufts, like other health systems, conducted outpatient diagnostic testing at its facilities, which screens patients for different conditions to make diagnoses. On Aug. 3, Tufts announced that it would sell off this outreach laboratory business to Labcorp of Burlington, North Carolina, to alleviate some financial pressure on the health system, which, like hospitals around the country, is struggling post-COVID.

