Foodshare to End Emergency Food Distribution Sites at the End of October

Foodshare is ending its drive-thru emergency food distribution sites at the end of October, more than 18 months after they began.

The sites began in April of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and will end on October 30, Foodshare said.

The locations that are closing include:

Bridgeport : 1316 Barnum Avenue

: 1316 Barnum Avenue Bristol : 95 Vincent P. Kelly Road

: 95 Vincent P. Kelly Road Danbury : Danbury High School on Clapboard Ridge Road

: Danbury High School on Clapboard Ridge Road East Hartford : Old Showcase Cinema on Silver Lane

: Old Showcase Cinema on Silver Lane Norwalk : Veteran's Memorial Park on Seaview Avenue

: Veteran's Memorial Park on Seaview Avenue Norwich : Parking lot across from 28 Stonington Road

: Parking lot across from 28 Stonington Road Putnam : Putnam Elementary School on Wicker Street

: Putnam Elementary School on Wicker Street West Haven: Vertical Church on Meloy Road

At the peak of the pandemic, Foodshare officials said the drive-thru sites were serving more than 2,000 households per day and Foodshare has provided over 14 million meals through those sites alone.

With food insecurity still an issue for so many in Connecticut, CT Foodshare has decided to keep its emergency food distribution sites open through October.

"We always said that these emergency distributions would not last forever and given Connecticut’s high vaccination rate and active job market, it’s time for us to shift back to our regular programming. We have nearly 700 community partners throughout the state, which means there are numerous options for people to access food after these drive-thru sites close," said Connecticut Foodshare President and CEO Jason Jakubowski in a statement.

Anyone who depends on the sites for food is encouraged to reach out to a pantry or meal program in the community.

For more information, you can click here, call 211 or go to 211's website here.