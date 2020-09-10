NFL

Football's Back! How to Watch the Chiefs-Texans NFL Opener on NBC10 Boston

You can watch live on TV or online

By Staff Reports

NBC

At long last, football has returned, and NBC has you covered for Thursday night's Kansas City Chiefs-Houston Texans NFL regular season opener.

Pre-game coverage starts at 7 p.m. on NBC10 Boston, with kickoff at 8:20. You can watch on TV, on desktop and on mobile devices.

Here’s what you need to know:

On TV: Watch the game on NBC10 Boston starting at 7 p.m. Here's where to find NBC10 Boston where you live.

On Desktop or Mobile Devices: Watch the game on desktop and mobile by clicking here. For mobile, you will be prompted to download the NBC Sports App if you haven't already. If you already have the app downloaded, you will immediately be directed to the mobile viewing experience.

