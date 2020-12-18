coronavirus in massachusetts

For 2nd Straight Week, Mass. Schools Report Record Number of COVID-19 Cases

A total of 591 students learning in-person or in a hybrid plan tested positive from Dec. 10 to 16, as did 418 school district staffers.

By Mia Len

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts' schools are continuing to see an increase in coronavirus cases, with 1,009 more cases reported this week.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report. A total of 591 students learning in-person or in a hybrid plan tested positive from Dec. 10 to 16, as did 418 school district staffers.

This week saw the most coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools so far since students returned to class in the fall, and 86 more total cases than last week, which set the previous weekly record.

School districts this fall have had the option between in-person learning, remote learning or a hybrid of the two.

State officials announced in early November that all Massachusetts communities in the gray, green and yellow COVID risk categories are expected to have students learning in-person. They added that those in the highest-risk red category should consider a hybrid model instead of going fully remote.

While the number of positive cases in schools has been on the rise as of late, the estimated number of students and staff in public school buildings has remained steady.

More Coronavirus in Massachusetts News

Massachusetts 14 hours ago

Moderna Awaits FDA Approval for COVID Vaccine, Mass. Awaits Doses

coronavirus Dec 17

Mass. COVID Hot Spots: More Than Half of Cities, Towns in High-Risk Red Zone

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in massachusettsMassachusettsin-person learningDepartment of Elementary and Secondary Educationmassachusetts schools
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us