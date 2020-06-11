During the Pandemic, Roast Beef Is Catch of the Day at This Boston Fish Restaurant

Chef Carolyn Johnson used to manage three different dining services at her three-year-old restaurant Mooncusser Fish Tavern in Boston's Back Bay. But when the coronavirus pandemic arrived and it went on lockdown, she pivoted away from its raw fish and fine dining side and leaned on its takeout window.

"I'm not gonna lie, cooking roast beef sandwiches is not professionally fulfilling for me," she told us in our podcast about restaurants and the coronavirus pandemic, "The Dish I Miss." "But it's keeping my businesses alive, so we're going to do it, you know?"

Courtesy Brian Samuels

Still, she misses the restaurant's raw seafood dining program and told us longingly about the different fish plates she used to assemble. Listen here, or wherever you get your podcasts: