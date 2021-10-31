We saw heavy rain and gusty winds overnight, but thankfully not nearly like what we saw from last week’s Nor’easter! Portions of Maine will be dealing with some gusty winds up to 50mph (across the Downeast) through the mid to late morning. We’ll also see some pockets of locally heavy rain across northern areas of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine through mid to late morning. Then, conditions will improve.

The rest of the region will remain mostly cloudy and a bit breezy throughout the day with breaks of sunshine becoming more frequent, especially across the south. A stray shower or sprinkle cannot be ruled out during the afternoon, especially across the higher terrain. Highs reach the low to mid 60s south, mid 50s north.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Photos: Forecast: Cloudy Conditions Will Improve For Halloween

Sunday evening is looking mostly dry and relatively mild for this time of year for trick-or-treaters! Clouds will slowly clear overnight as high pressure builds into the region from our west. Low temps mid 40s to around 50 south, 40s north.

November starts off on an amazing note Monday with a good deal of sunshine and mild temperatures, though a breeze out of the west/northwest may make it feel slightly cooler as it kicks up during the day. Highs reach the upper 50s to around 60 south, low to mid 50s north.

The rest of the week looks to be seasonably cool with a couple of weak disturbances possible Tuesday into early Wednesday and the potential for more unsettled weather again by the weekend.

Have a happy and safe Halloween!