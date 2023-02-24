Massachusetts

Former Boston-Area Nurse Accused of Taking Opioids From Local Hospital

Andrea Falzano is now facing up to four years in prison and fine up to $250,000.

By Irvin Rodriguez

drugs generic

A former nurse has been indicted on accusations that she diverted opioids from a Boston-area hospital, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday.

Andrea Falzano, 38, from Winchester is being charged with unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge.

She was arrested early Friday morning and will appear in federal court in the afternoon.

The indictment says that Falzano acquired hydromorphone and morphine while working as a nurse in a hospital in the Boston area. Both of the substances are opioids and Schedule II controlled substances.

Falzano is now facing up to four years in prison and a fine up to $250,000. She was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBostonnursedrugsopioids
