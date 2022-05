Former Boston Mayor Kim Janey has been named the president and CEO of the nonprofit EMPath, which has a mission of improving the lives of those in poverty through economic mobility.

Janey, who was named the group’s new leader effective June 1, is a former beneficiary. She received support from EMPath — formally Economic Mobility Pathways — as a young mom, which helped her continue through high school while balancing motherhood.

