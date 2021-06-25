Former Boston Police Sergeant Pleads Guilty Overtime Scandal

A former Boston Police Sergeant pleaded guilty Friday in connection with an overtime fraud scandal at the department’s evidence warehouse.

William Baxter, 62, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, according to acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel Mendell.

Baxter, of Hyde Park, is accused of submitting fraudulent overtime slips for hours he did not work at the warehouse, Mendell said.

He allegedly claimed, falsely, that he had worked “purge” overtime shifts, during which time he was supposed to be disposing of old, unneeded evidence. He also falsely claimed to have worked called “kiosk” shifts during which he was supposed to drive to police districts to collect old prescription drugs to be burned.

He allegedly collected $9,223 for overtime hours he did not work, Mendell said.

Baxter is the seventh officer to plead guilty in connection with the warehouse scandal. So far 14 officers have bee charged.

He his scheduled to be sentenced on October 21.