Boston Bruins

Former Bruins Forward Fred Stanfield Dies

Stanfield epitomized consistency with the Bruins, scoring between 20 and 25 goals in each of his six seasons in Boston

By Jake Levin

Former Bruins forward Fred Stanfield, two-time Cup winner, passes away originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Fred Stanfield, a two-time Stanley Cup winning forward for the Boston Bruins, has passed away at age 77.

Stanfield played 14 NHL seasons, including six with the Bruins following a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks in 1967 that also brought Phil Esposito and Ken Hodge to Causeway Street, which laid the foundation for a pair of championships in 1970 and '72.

Stanfield epitomized consistency with the Bruins, scoring between 20 and 25 goals in each of his six seasons while playing primarily on a line with Hall of Famer John Bucyk and Johnny "Pie" McKenzie and seeing power play time alongside Bobby Orr at the point.

He had between 76 and 79 points in each of his final three seasons in Boston before he was traded to the Minnesota North Stars for goalie Gilles Gilbert in 1973.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 11 hours ago

COVID-19 Cases Climbing, Wiping Out Months of Progress

coronavirus 13 hours ago

Stimulus Checks and Unemployment Benefits Lowered Poverty in 2020, Census Says

Patrice Bergeron addresses contract situation ahead of 18th season

The Toronto native finished out his career with the Buffalo Sabres before retiring as a player in 1979.

 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston BruinsFred Stanfield
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us