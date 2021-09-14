Former Bruins Forward Fred Stanfield Dies

Former Bruins forward Fred Stanfield, two-time Cup winner, passes away originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Fred Stanfield, a two-time Stanley Cup winning forward for the Boston Bruins, has passed away at age 77.

Stanfield played 14 NHL seasons, including six with the Bruins following a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks in 1967 that also brought Phil Esposito and Ken Hodge to Causeway Street, which laid the foundation for a pair of championships in 1970 and '72.

Stanfield epitomized consistency with the Bruins, scoring between 20 and 25 goals in each of his six seasons while playing primarily on a line with Hall of Famer John Bucyk and Johnny "Pie" McKenzie and seeing power play time alongside Bobby Orr at the point.

He had between 76 and 79 points in each of his final three seasons in Boston before he was traded to the Minnesota North Stars for goalie Gilles Gilbert in 1973.

The Toronto native finished out his career with the Buffalo Sabres before retiring as a player in 1979.