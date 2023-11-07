Boston Business Journal

Former Celtics player sells Wellesley home for $4.5M in just one week

By Cindy Bailen

Boston Business Journal

When Malcolm Brogdon headed west to play for the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the deal that brought Jrue Holiday to the Celtics, Brogdon sought to sell his Wellesley home.

The new build in the Cliff Estates neighborhood was in pristine condition. Brogdon purchased it just over a year ago in August of 2022 for $4,400,000. With over 7,323 square feet of luxury living space including six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the property went under contract in a single week.

Manny Sarkis, co-founder of The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman, sold the home for $4,525,000 in an off-market sale. Although the house wasn’t listed publicly, it’s no surprise that a veteran broker like Sarkis knew of an elite client who wanted to purchase it.

