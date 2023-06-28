Former CT Governor, U.S. Senator Lowell Weicker Jr. has died at 92: family

Former Connecticut governor, U.S. Representative and U.S. Senator Lowell Palmer Weicker has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 92 years old.

“It is with profound sadness and loss that we announce that husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Lowell Palmer Jr., died today after a short illness,” the statement from the family said.

Gov. Ned Lamont has directed that united States and Connecticut state flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Weicker.

Weicker served in the United States Army as well as First Selectman of Greenwich, State Legislator, Congressman from Connecticut’s Fourth District, United States Senator and Governor of Connecticut.

He served as governor from 1991 to 1995. He served as U.S. Representative from 1969 to 1971 and U.S. Senator from 1973 to 1988 as a Republican, according to Congress.gov. In 1973, he was appointed to the Senate Watergate Committee.

In 1990, Weicker became the first independent to be elected governor of Connecticut, according to the National Governor's Association.

In 1991, Weicker received the John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage Award.

"On February 13, 1991, a month after his inauguration as governor, Weicker sent shock waves throughout Connecticut by proposing a personal income tax as part of his fiscal year 1992 budget package in a powerful State of the State address. He believed that for Connecticut to survive its worst financial crisis since the Depression and fairly meet its obligations it would have to accept an income tax along with substantial spending cuts," the award announcement says.

The award announcement says that by the end of the 1991 fiscal year, the state was faced with a record $963 million deficit. One of only 10 states in the country without an income tax, Connecticut had strongly resisted such a tax.

Then on Aug. 23,1991, the state legislature passed Weicker's budget package, which included the income tax.

United States Rep. John B. Larson released a statement calling Weicker an exceptional leader.

“Our hearts go out to Claudia and the entire Weicker family. Governor Weicker was an exceptional leader who never shied away from taking on the difficult tasks of both governance and politics,” Larson said in a statement.

“He led forthrightly and was bold, yet he had an incredible sense of compassion for the people he was sworn to serve and the state he so deeply loved. You always knew where you stood with Lowell Weicker: he didn’t mince words or sugarcoat his intentions. It was an honor to work alongside him, both when we agreed and disagreed. The State of Connecticut was well-served by his integrity and commitment,” Larson said.

Lamont's office said flags should be lowered effective immediately and remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been determined.

“Lowell and Claudia have been great friends to Annie and me for many years, and I am grateful for the counsel and advice that he provided. He truly cared about implementing policies that improve Connecticut for the better, and I admire his independent way of leading. Lowell never ducked a tough battle, absolutely convinced that he was right, and he usually was. He was always bigger than life, and he always will be. On behalf of the people of the State of Connecticut, I thank Governor Weicker and his entire family for everything they have provided our state. Annie and I extend our deepest sympathies,” Lamont said in a statement.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz also released a statement, saying, “Connecticut has lost a legendary, larger than life, and lionhearted leader. Lowell Weicker was a dedicated public servant who committed his life to his community, his state, and his nation for over four decades. He became a public figure as a member of the Senate Watergate Committee, where he became the first Republican senator to call for Richard Nixon’s resignation. His political courage was inspiring as he guided Connecticut through difficult financial times, ushering in measures that would help our state to build a more sustainable future. A fiercely independent minded individual, Lowell was unafraid to speak his mind – he didn’t sugarcoat things or fear an unpopular decision. He did and said what he believed was right. Lowell exemplified what it meant to lead with compassion and empathy, but also a clear toughness. Throughout the years, he’s remained a mentor to me and so many others. The governor and I will miss his advice and wise counsel. Our hearts go out to his wife Claudia and their family.”

Weicker is survived by his wife, Claudia Weicker; sons, Scot, Gray, Brian, Tre, and Sonny Weicker and stepsons Mason and Andrew Ingram; 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.