Former employee of Fotis Dulos expected to testify in Troconis trial Tuesday

A former employee of Fotis Dulos is expected to testify in Michelle Troconis’ trial in Stamford on Tuesday.

The former employee, Pawel Gumienny, was the project manager for Fotis Dulos’ company, Fore Group, and police believe Dulos was driving his employee’s red Toyota Tacoma on the day Jennifer Dulos.

Jennifer and Fotis Dulos were going through a divorce when the mom of five disappeared on May 24, 2019.

Police believe he killed her in the garage of her home in New Canaan after she dropped their children off at school and then cleaned up the crime scene.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Troconis, 49, was dating Fotis Dulos when Jennifer disappeared and is accused of helping Fotis cover up the killing of his wife, whose body has never been found.

She has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution and has pleaded not guilty and denied any involvement.

On Monday, the trial centered on results from DNA testing of items collected in the investigation.

Results from DNA testing of Items collected in the investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos were detailed for the jury in the trial of Michelle Troconis Monday morning in Stamford.

The results confirm what is likely to be Jennifer’s DNA on a number of items collected during the investigation and the DNA of others alleged to have been involved in her presumed murder.

“The DNA profile from item 883S-7 is at least 780,000 more likely to occur if it originated from Michelle Troconis and three unknown individuals than if it originated from four unknown individuals,” Kristen Madel, of the Connecticut State Forensics Lab, said.

She was in for testimony as the prosecutors continue to attempt to link Michelle Troconis to the alleged crime by offering testimony about her DNA being located on a single trash bag dumped along Albany Avenue in Hartford the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

“If you come in contact with something it is possible for you leave your own DNA behind on an item,” Madel told the jury when asked about the transfer of DNA to evidence.

Troconis’ DNA was tested twice -- in 2019 and again in 2023. When it was tested last year, the likelihood it was Troconis’ DNA dropped, but it still matched her.

Troconis’ defense attorney Jon Schoenhorn pointed out to the jury there was only the equivalent of three skin cells of Troconis’ DNA on the bag.

“Michelle was in a truck with her boyfriend. The fact that three or even 10 cells could have gotten on him when he got out and threw away those bags does not even suggest she ever touched one of those bags,” said Schoenhorn.

During the investigation, police obtained surveillance video from along Albany Avenue in Hartford where Fotis Dulos was seen dumping trash bags into several bins along the road.

Some DNA located was consistent with Fotis Dulos' DNA, including the same bag Michelle’s DNA was located on, a glove found on Albany Avenue, and the DNA from a hair pulled from a towel seized from Albany Avenue.

The majority of DNA present was that of Jennifer Dulos.

Analysts were using an electric toothbrush Jennifer owned as a reference for her DNA. Her DNA was located on a bloodied shirt and bra pulled from Albany Avenue, various blood-like stains on evidence, and the front seat of a Toyota Tacoma.

Prosecutors tracked Gumienny’s Tacoma traveling from Farmington to New Canaan and back the day Jennifer disappeared, and police believe Fotis Dulos was driving it, according to arrest warrants.

Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis brought the pickup to Avon to be detailed before the two were arrested and the truck was seized, officials said.

“Any wiping or cleaning could remove any DNA or biological material left behind and could prevent DNA from being detected,” Madel said.

There was also a DNA match from a sponge to Gumienny.

He has been granted immunity in the case.

How to watch the trial

Our daily special, airing weekdays at 9 a.m. on the NBC Connecticut free streaming channel is available on Roku, Samsung TV plus, Freevee, and a number of other platforms. Here is more on how to watch.

Watch full episodes of "Inside the Trial of Michelle Troconis"

Watch the full episodes of "Inside the Trial of Michelle Troconis" here.