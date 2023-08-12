What to Know A former contestant on the long-running television game show “Family Feud” was convicted of first-degree murder and home invasion in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois.

In 2020, Timothy Bliefnick and some of his family members appeared on ABC's “Family Feud."

One of the questions asked by host Steve Harvey was, “What was the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Timothy Bliefnick answered “I do.” He immediately told Harvey “not mine to say, not mine to say. I love my wife.”

A former contestant on the long-running television game show “Family Feud” has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree murder and home invasion in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois.

Timothy Bliefnick, 39, was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life sentences during a hearing in Adams County Circuit Court in Quincy, according to court records.

"You researched this murder, you planned this murder, you practiced this murder, you broke into her house and you shot her,” Adams County Judge Robert Adrian said, according to NBC affiliate WGEM. “Some of those shots were fired while she was laying on the ground and you did all of that while your children were upstairs at your house, laying snug in their beds.”

The body of Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, was found by a family member inside her Quincy home after she failed to pick up her children from school. She had been shot multiple times.

Timothy Bliefnick was arrested March 13. His Quincy home was searched March 1.

The couple was separated and going through divorce proceedings. A restraining order had been filed against Timothy Bliefnick, who also filed one against his estranged wife.

Bliefnick’s answer was second on the board with 20 out of 100 people polled giving the same answer. Getting “sloshed” was No. 1 with 30 answers.