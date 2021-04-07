Former FSU, NFL Player Charged in Deadly Double Shooting in South Florida

A former star wide receiver for the Florida State Seminoles football team who went on to play several seasons in the NFL was arrested early Wednesday and faces multiple charges after a deadly double shooting.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office officials said they responded to a double shooting just after midnight in the city of Lake Park. One man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, while the other was found dead a short distance to the south in West Palm Beach, authorities said.

Deputies identified the suspect as 25-year-old Travis Rudolph, who was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail on one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Rudolph was being held on no bond and will make his first court appearance Thursday. Attorney information wasn't available.

Officials have not released the victim’s identity. Investigators have also not released the cause of the altercation that led to the shooting.

Rudolph was a high school star in West Palm Beach before signing with the Seminoles, where he played for three seasons and finished his career with 18 touchdown receptions and helped lead FSU to an Orange Bowl victory to end the 2016 season.

Rudolph was Florida State's leading receiver in 2015 and 2016 and left the team early to enter the NFL draft in 2017. He went undrafted but eventually signed with the New York Giants and then the Miami Dolphins. He also spent time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. The team released him Wednesday.

Rudolph gained national attention in 2016 when a video of him eating lunch with an autistic student during a team visit at a Tallahassee middle school went viral. Rudolph's father died a year later after a gun accidentally discharged at a West Palm Beach strip club.