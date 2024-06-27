Former CT man, ‘American Ninja Warrior' contestant to serve 10 years in prison for child exploitation

A former Hamden man and “American Ninja Warrior” contestant has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for child exploitation.

Andrew Drechsel, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in New Jersey for receiving child pornography and enticement to travel for illicit sexual conduct, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Philip R. Sellinger.

Drechsel, a resident of Saint Cloud, Florida, lived in Hamden, Connecticut from 2014 to Nov. 8, 2019.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said the victim lived in New Jersey.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

On Nov. 8, 2019, law enforcement agents searched one of Drechsel’s phones and found images of child sexual abuse, including images of the victim when the victim was 14 years old, federal authorities said.

They said that Drechsel admitted that he met the victim through his activities in the parkour community as an “American Ninja Warrior,” the victim traveled across state lines in July 2015 and he had sexual relations with the person.

Drechsel pleaded guilty on June 1, 2023.

He has been sentenced to 121 months in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release.

He was also ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution to the victim.

“American Ninja Warrior” airs on NBC. NBCUniversal and the show's production company, A. Smith & Co., issued a statement to NBC Philadelphia in 2020 after the charges were filed that said it would "sever all ties with Mr. Drechsel, including his appearance on future seasons of the show."

"We are shocked and disturbed to learn about the charges alleged against Drew Drechsel," the statement read. "American Ninja Warrior is a family show that has inspired countless people, and we will not let the actions of one contestant tarnish the hard work and amazing stories of so many."