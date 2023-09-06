Former head of pilot school pleads guilty to using almost $40,000 in school funds for vacations

The former head of the New Mission School in Hyde Park, a pilot school withing the BPS system, pleaded guilty to charges of fraud for using $38,806 of school funds for personal use.

60-year-old Naia Wilson, of Mattapan, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Wilson was employed by the school from 2006 to 2019 in the pilot school that is granted maximum autonomy over their budget and spending.

On September 16, 2016, Wilson requested checks to be issued in the name of other people, endorsed the checks and deposited them in her own bank account, acccording to legal documents

According to United States District Attorney Joshua S. Levy, Wilson had requested checks that were used to pay for 2 all-inclusive personal vacations to Barbados for herself and her friends in 2016 and 2018.

Wilson now faces up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on January 9th.