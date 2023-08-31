Ex-lawmaker ‘not suitable' to operate charitable gaming in NH due to COVID relief fraud, AG says

New Hampshire's attorney general announced Thursday that his office has found former state Sen. Andy Sanborn "not suitable" to be associated with charitable gaming in the state due to "evidence of COVID-19 relief fraud" involving his casino's charitable gaming business.

During an investigation into the Concord Casino, owned by Sanborn, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said his office, in conjunction with the state Lottery Commission, "found compelling evidence of COVID-19 relief fraud, as well as disguised purchases of personal luxury items using COVID-19 relief funds."

The attorney general's office said their investigation found evidence that Sanborn fraudulently applied for and received at least one Economic Injury Disaster Loan with proceeds of $844,000. Investigators found that Sanborn used the funds to buy at least three race cars, including two Porsche 987 Cayman S racers for his personal use, and a Ferrari F430 challenge racer as a gift for his wife, longtime state Rep. Laurie Sanborn.

It was not immediately clear if Sanborn had an attorney. Emails to Sanborn and the Concord Casino on Thursday seeking comment on the attorney general's allegations were not immediately returned.

“This case highlights the importance of law enforcement’s role in keeping illegal activity out of New Hampshire’s charitable gaming industry,” Formella said in a statement. “Our obligation to protect the public demands that we take action against any person who is found to have used their regulated casino to enrich themselves with fraudulently obtained taxpayer funds.”

The attorney general's determination now triggers administrative action by the Lottery Commission that could result in the Concord Casino losing its facilities license and its game operator employer license. The attorney general's office said its has also opened a criminal investigation into the actions of all individuals and entities involved and made a criminal referral to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Sanborn, a Republican, served in the New Hampshire Senate from 2010 to 2018, representing the state's 7th and 9th districts. He ran for for U.S. Congress in 2018, but lost in the primary.

In addition to the Concord Casino, Sanborn operates The Draft, a restaurant and bar located right next to his casino in downtown Concord. NHPR also reported in June that Concord officials had approved his proposal to build a larger casino with table games, a poker room, slot machines, a restaurant and space for live music on Loudon Road on the eastern side of the city.