Former Mass. transportation secretary to lead new Mobility Innovation Hub

Yet another innovation hub is coming to Kendall Square.

This one will focus on mobility, instead of the neighborhood's traditional focus on life sciences.

The new Massachusetts Mobility Innovation Hub aims to make moving people and goods smarter, safer and more sustainable. The hub is an initiative driven by the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership (MACP), CIC and Zipcar, and will also bring together mobility companies, entrepreneurs, policymakers and thought leaders.

The hub’s executive director seat is going to Jamey Tesler, the former Massachusetts secretary of transportation and former registrar of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.

