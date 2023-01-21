Former Massachusetts State Senate President Thomas F. Birmingham Dies at 73

Thomas F. Birmingham, a former Massachusetts State Senate President, died at 73 on Friday, according to The Boston Globe.

He was President of the Massachusetts State Senate from 1996 until 2002.

“Senate President Thomas Birmingham was an incredible public servant dedicated to moving Massachusetts forward. He had a towering intellect and curiosity and an ability to connect with a range of people. Though he walked through rooms of power and privilege, he stayed true to his roots and never forgot where he came from or what mattered. His legacy includes ushering through the 1993 Education Reform Law that made our schools a model of excellence for the nation, advocating for the rights of workers and standing up for marriage equality. His passing is a great loss for the Commonwealth and my heart goes out to his wife Selma, his daughters, and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.” said Governor Maura Healey in a statement.

Healey also shared more on her Twitter account regarding Birmingham's death, writing that he was "an incredible public servant dedicated to moving Massachusetts forward."

"He had a towering intellect and curiosity, and an ability to connect with a range of people," she added in a tweet.

Senate President Tom Birmingham was incredible public servant dedicated to moving Massachusetts forward.



Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll said in a tweet that Birmingham "loved where he came from, and wanted to make life better for the working people of this state."